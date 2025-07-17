Deltatre to acquire Endeavor Streaming in OTT platform consolidation

Deltatre announced Thursday that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Endeavor Streaming from Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.

The acquisition brings together two digital and over-the-top (OTT) technology providers in the sports, media and entertainment sectors.

Deltatre’s product suite, which includes D3 Volt, Forge, Axis and Diva, will be integrated with Endeavor Streaming’s OTT platform Vesper. The companies will also merge their consulting, strategy and direct-to-consumer marketing services.

According to Deltatre, the acquisition will create a unified digital services provider, reducing the need for multi-vendor deployments. The combined client base includes the NFL, UFC, Sky, Rogers, NBA, WWE, MLB, BritBox, Bell Media, LIV Golf, ICC, World Rugby and UEFA.

“This investment underscores our commitment to broadening the value we bring to existing and future clients,” said Deltatre Chief Executive Officer Andrea Marini. “Endeavor Streaming is a highly respected player in our industry and its offerings are a natural complement to our existing products and services.”

Fred Santarpia, president of Endeavor Streaming, said the transaction supports the company’s goal of helping partners transition to direct-to-consumer models. “With Deltatre, we look forward to delivering even greater opportunities to create value for our partners in growing audiences and revenue,” he said.

The companies said their combined platform will support both global and regional media properties, offering productized and customizable deployment options backed by engineering support. The deal also expands Deltatre’s operations across the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025, pending customary closing conditions.

