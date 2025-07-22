ABC 7 Los Angeles’ weather team takes on ‘Wheel’: Who winds up solving the puzzle?

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

KABC’s weather team takes the wheel in a new “better together” promo showcasing some friendly competition between the forecasters on “Wheel of Fortune.”

The promo features chief meteorologist Dallas Raines, morning meteorologist Leslie Lopez and meteorologist and reporter Brianna Ruffalo lined up as contestants on the actual “Wheel of Fortune” set.

“Wheel” host Ryan Seacrest then introduces the category for the puzzle — and it just so happens to be “MegaDoppler 7000,” a nod to the station’s branding for its radar system (the on-screen graphics provided by “Wheel” spell it as one word, though the station stylizes it as “Mega Doppler 7000” online).

The puzzle is shown as a toss up, which take significantly less time to solve than most of the full-length puzzles, which makes it ideal to fit inside of a promo slot.

After letters begin to reveal, it’s ultimately Lopez who solves the puzzle: “First live and most accurate radar.”

It doesn’t appear KABC actually uses that line to refer to its radar, but it clearly is meant as a way to differentiate its weather technology as being, at least according to the station, the first “live” radar in the market.