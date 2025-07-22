Microsoft won’t sell digital TV shows or movies anymore

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Microsoft has announced it’s shuttering its digital storefront where customers can purchase film and TV titles.

The decision, which affects shopping via the tech giant’s website and Microsoft Store-branded digital marketplaces available via the Windows operating system and Xbox gaming system, does not mean customers will lose access to digital content they’ve already purchased, however.

Microsoft says it will continue to allow users to access digital content purchased in the past and will also continue to provide technical support for any issues that come up.

The company also noted that no refunds will be issued for prior purchases, which it notes is in line with its terms of sale.

Eligible titles purchased through Microsoft will also still continue to be available via Disney’s Movies Anywhere service. This service allows users who have purchased digital video content from select brands to access it via the other participating video portals. While not all titles participate in Movies Anywhere, the free service could be a way for U.S. users not keen to continue to access titles through Microsoft’s entryways a way to move forward without having to re-purchase all of their titles from another platform.

It was unclear whether any UI changes might be coming that would make it more difficult for users to find movies and TV show titles they’ve previously purchased, though Microsoft’s suggestion to turn to Movies Anywhere appears to at least suggest that it understands users may want to stop accessing content directly through its platforms.

Microsoft didn’t offer any specific reasons as to why it’s closing down its film and TV show stores. It’s also not clear how many users regularly make such purchases through Microsoft or how many titles it has sold.

The company also did not release any details on whether the storefronts are profitable or if revenue may have been declining.

Overall broad trends have indicated that consumer demand for owning digital copies of movies and shows still exists. Sales of hard copies of content, however, has been declining.

It still remains to be seen how streaming subscriptions might affect purchasing patterns for digital video content.

Many providers, such as Apple, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube, still offer streaming services with exclusive content while selling one-off purchases and rentals to other, non-exclusive content, essentially marketing them side-by-side in many cases.

Streamers such as Netflix, however, don’t typically release past episodes of their exclusive shows for purchase or rental through other platforms, though they do offer selections of existing TV shows and movies that may be available elsewhere for purchase or rental. Netflix does not sell or rent movies or shows — either exclusive or non-exclusive — on an individual basis directly to consumers.

Many streamers, including Netflix, have also experimented with theatrical releases of films ahead of making them available for subscribers at no extra cost.