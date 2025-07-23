Transformer fire forces KARE 11 evacuation and remote operations

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

A transformer fire at KARE’s building Tuesday afternoon prompted a full evacuation of the station’s staff and broadcast facility. The fire began around 1:30 p.m. on the south side of the building with no injuries reported.

According to KARE 11, power was cut to the building during the fire to prevent additional damage. As of Wednesday afternoon, employees have not been allowed to reenter the facility, and it is unclear whether any broadcast infrastructure or equipment sustained damage.

Despite the disruption, KARE 11 returned to air for its 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts Tuesday, using a remote setup near its broadcast tower in Shoreview. The station acknowledged that the shows are currently airing in a simplified format with reduced image quality.

Wednesday morning’s “KARE 11 Sunrise” newscast originated from WXIA, a Tegna sister station in Atlanta. KARE’s Lauren Leamanczyk and John Zeigler temporarily relocated, with WXIA providing production assistance.

The station noted to NCS that it will continue using Tegna network resources and produce newscasts from WXIA until a temporary local workspace is established.

The station emphasized to NCS that news and weather coverage will continue across linear and digital platforms despite the setback.