E! News canceled, again

NBCUniversal has once again canceled “E! News.”

The entertainment-focused news program, which has been a longtime staple of the E! network, spanning two distinct versions and multiple format and anchor changes.

E! is part of a portfolio of cable properties close to be being spun off into the newly-formed company Versant, will continue to produce new editions until Sept. 25, 2025. It was not clear if the cancellation was connected to the spinoff.

The program has had a bumpy ride since 2019, when it relocated most of its production from Los Angeles to New York, utilizing one of the flexible studio spaces operated by NBCU inside 30 Rockefeller Center.

At the time, the program got distinct editions, with the new “Pop of the Morning” joining the daytime “Daily Pop.” Plans were also made to expand “Nightly Pop” and create “In the Room.”

In 2020, however, the show was put on “indefinite” hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as the entertainment industry was sent into turmoil and broadcast production began transitioning to home-based setups. Eventually, the shows were canceled outright.

In 2022, NBCU brought the brand back, this time sharing Studio G at Universal Studios Hollywood, sharing space with fellow NBCU-owned “Access Hollywood.” Instead of airing during the morning or day, the show aired at 11 p.m. eastern.

This time around, NBCU appears to have found that late evening timeslot a challenge in a world driven heavily by breaking news on digital platforms and social media, according to a Variety report.

It was not immediately clear how many people might lose their jobs, though there are reports that at least some may move over to Versant in yet-to-be-determined capacities.

There was also no word if the “E! News” brand might continue to live on, perhaps as a digital offering, once it ends its nightly run.

NBCU informed “E! News” staffers of the decision July 24, 2025, and opted to air a repeat episode that day, though the show returned with a new installment the next day.

The cancellation of “E! News” does not affect other segments of the E! brand, including its linear channel. No other schedule changes or cancellations were announced, though it remains to be see how the network will operate once Versant becomes its parent.

E! is also expected to continue airing its “Live from E!” specials at least into 2026, when it’s slated to cover the red carpet at the Critics Choice Awards, though it’s not clear if it will continue to produce similar content for other awards shows, which has been a longtime feature of the network.

E! did not announce what will fill the 11 p.m. in September.