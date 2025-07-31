NBC Sports finalizes NBA broadcast team for 2025-26 season

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NBC Sports has completed its on-air team for the return of NBA coverage starting with the 2025-26 season, adding five former NBA players as game analysts and one new play-by-play announcer, the network announced July 24.

Brad Daugherty, Derek Fisher, Robbie Hummel, Austin Rivers and Brian Scalabrine will join the network’s group of analysts. Michael Grady will serve as a play-by-play voice. The season begins Oct. 21 on NBC and Peacock.

Daugherty, the No. 1 overall pick in the 1986 NBA Draft, played nine seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He has worked as a NASCAR analyst with NBC Sports since 2020.

Fisher, a five-time NBA champion, played 18 seasons and appeared in 287 playoff games. He previously coached the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Sparks.

Hummel, a former Purdue standout and NBA player, has worked as a college basketball analyst with NBC Sports and contributed to the network’s coverage of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Rivers played 11 NBA seasons and began broadcasting with ESPN in 2023. He joined NBC Sports in 2025 to cover college basketball and will also appear as a studio analyst.

Scalabrine, who won a championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008, has worked as the primary game analyst for NBC Sports Boston since the 2020-21 season.

Grady joins the NBA broadcast team after calling games for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Bally Sports North and contributing to ESPN’s NBA coverage. He has also called games for TNT and served in various roles with YES Network and the Indiana Pacers.

Advertisement

NBC Sports’ NBA coverage will feature up to 100 regular-season games, including five games per week during parts of the season, along with playoff broadcasts. Tuesday night games begin in October, and Sunday night games will start after the conclusion of NBC’s NFL coverage in early 2026. Peacock will stream Monday night NBA games beginning Oct. 27.

NBCUniversal and the NBA signed an 11-year media agreement in July 2024 that includes coverage of NBA and WNBA regular-season and playoff games across NBC and its affiliated platforms.