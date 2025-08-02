NHL partners with DAZN to stream games in nearly 200 countries

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The National Hockey League and DAZN have signed a multi-year agreement to bring NHL.TV to nearly 200 countries and territories starting with the 2025-26 season.

Under the terms of the agreement, DAZN becomes the exclusive home for NHL.TV content outside the United States, Canada, and the Nordic countries. The platform will provide live and on-demand coverage of every NHL game, including the Stanley Cup Playoffs and Stanley Cup Final. Select live games will be subject to blackouts in certain countries but will be available on demand after they conclude.

The agreement allows fans to subscribe to NHL.TV as a standalone offering or as an add-on to existing DAZN packages. The service will be accessible on devices that support DAZN, including smart televisions, smartphones, tablets and gaming consoles.

NHL Chief Operating Officer Steve McArdle said the partnership supports the league’s objective to expand its global footprint, noting that 30 percent of current NHL players were born outside of North America. “Media distribution is at the core of our global strategy,” McArdle said in a statement.

DAZN Group Chief Executive Officer Shay Segev said the agreement aligns with DAZN’s strategy to deliver international sports content through a flexible digital platform. “We’re excited to bring a premium North American sports property to a broad international audience,” Segev said.

NHL.TV will be integrated into DAZN’s global sports offering, which includes NFL Game Pass, PGA Tour Pass and FIBA Courtside 1891.

Current NHL.TV subscribers will receive information on how to transition to the new platform ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Advertisement