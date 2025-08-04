ESPN selects ‘dont wait run fast’ from Mgk as 2025 college football anthem

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

ESPN has announced that Grammy-nominated artist Machine Gun Kelly (Mgk) will provide the musical anthem for its 2025-26 college football season. His track “don’t wait run fast,” from the upcoming album “Lost Americana,” will serve as the theme song for coverage across ESPN platforms and ABC.

The network’s college football coverage begins Saturday, Aug. 23. The album is scheduled for release Aug. 8.

“Music and college football have been intertwined for years, and our ESPN College Football anthem ushers in that first spark of the season. This 12th iteration, mgk brings a passionate, high-voltage sound that mirrors the raw emotion and untamed spirit of college football,” said Curtis Friends, ESPN vice president of marketing, in a statement.

This marks the 12th consecutive year ESPN has partnered with a musical artist to feature a season anthem.

Previous contributors have included Jelly Roll, Post Malone, Fall Out Boy, Lauren Alaina, and Imagine Dragons, among others.

The song will accompany ESPN’s promotional content and coverage throughout the season. ESPN holds broadcast rights to a large portfolio of college football matchups, including the Southeastern Conference, Big 12 and Atlantic Coast Conference.

The 2025-26 season will conclude with the College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T on Jan. 19, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Advertisement