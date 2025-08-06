CBS announces senior leadership for Atlanta station as network moves to WUPA

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CBS Stations has named the senior leadership team for its newly branded Atlanta station, CBS Atlanta, ahead of the station’s official launch on Aug. 16.

Tom Canedo will serve as president and general manager of CBS Atlanta, continuing his oversight of CBS’ independent stations in Tampa and Seattle. He previously led WUPA, which will become CBS Atlanta, Channel 69.

Shawn Hoder has been appointed vice president and news director. Hoder joins from CBS Pittsburgh, where he held the same title. He will relocate to Atlanta and begin in the role on Aug. 18. Hoder’s prior experience includes newsroom leadership positions in multiple U.S. cities, including a previous tenure in Atlanta at WXIA. His work has received multiple Peabody Awards, Edward R. Murrow Awards and more than 50 regional Emmy Awards.

Barbara Roeder will return to CBS as vice president of sales. Most recently, she led multiplatform sponsorship sales for FanDuel Sports Network and previously spent 15 years at WUPA. Roeder also begins on Aug. 18 and will report to Canedo.

The appointments come as CBS prepares to move its network programming in Atlanta from its current affiliate to CBS Atlanta on WUPA Channel 69, a CBS-owned-and-operated station. The transition is set for Aug. 16.

The station will deliver CBS’ national entertainment, news and sports programming. A locally produced news operation is scheduled to launch in September, with a stated focus on community journalism in the greater Atlanta area.

CBS has owned WUPA since 1994. The rebranding and operational expansion in Atlanta are part of the company’s broader strategy to strengthen its presence in major U.S. markets. The Atlanta market includes approximately 2.8 million television households.

Jennifer Mitchell, president of CBS Stations and CBS News and Stations Digital, said the station’s launch reflects a commitment to local journalism.

“Tom, Shawn and Barbara each bring deep experience and strong ties to the Atlanta market,” Mitchell said in a statement.

Canedo added that Hoder and Roeder will play a key role in establishing a station that serves the Atlanta community.