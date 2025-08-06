ESPN and NFL extend draft coverage rights and expand digital offerings

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

ESPN and the NFL have reached new multi-year agreements that extend the network’s rights to the NFL Draft and broaden the availability of NFL content across Disney-owned platforms, including a forthcoming direct-to-consumer service.

The agreement maintains ESPN’s long-standing NFL Draft coverage while introducing new distribution methods. Beginning with the 2026 NFL Draft, ESPN and ABC’s broadcasts, along with ESPN Deportes’ Spanish-language coverage, will be available on Disney+ and Hulu. The draft presentations will also be accessible through ESPN’s upcoming streaming service. Alternate telecasts and a new daily draft-focused show will be added, with the show airing on ESPN2 starting the day after the Super Bowl and running through the draft.

ABC and ESPN will continue their established split coverage format: both networks will air rounds one through three on Thursday and Friday, while ESPN will carry rounds four through seven on Saturday, with ABC simulcasting. Additional alternate streams may be offered on digital platforms, and “College GameDay” and “NFL Live” will remain on-site for coverage. ESPN Radio will continue to broadcast the event live.

Separately, the NFL and ESPN have agreed to expand NFL content on ESPN’s direct-to-consumer service and on Disney+.

ESPN’s new platform will stream select out-of-market preseason games during the 2025 and 2026 seasons. The deal also allows ESPN to sell and bundle NFL+ Premium — an NFL-owned subscription service offering NFL Network and NFL RedZone — with its streaming product.

New features in the ESPN App will support multiview capabilities, enhanced stat displays, fantasy football integration, and betting information. Subscribers to ESPN’s service will also receive video-on-demand access to “Monday Night Football” content.

Disney+ will gain additional NFL content, including potential simulcasts and more highlight rights for shows such as “Vibe Check” and “SportsCenter+.”

All ESPN content will be unified under a single service beginning Aug. 21, allowing access via mobile and connected TV devices for both direct subscribers and those using traditional pay TV credentials.

