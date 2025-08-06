‘WrestleMania,’ other WWE flagship events move exclusively to ESPN platforms

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

ESPN and WWE have reached a multiyear rights agreement that will make ESPN platforms the exclusive U.S. home for all WWE premium live events beginning in 2026.

The agreement covers WWE’s most prominent events, including the two-night “WrestleMania” and “SummerSlam,” as well as “Royal Rumble,” “Survivor Series” and “Money in the Bank.” These events will stream in their entirety on ESPN’s direct-to-consumer platform, with some select simulcasts on ESPN’s linear television networks.

ESPN is a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Co., and WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings Inc.

Under the terms of the agreement, WWE will continue to produce its premium live events, while ESPN will distribute them through its new streaming platform. The platform, which has not yet launched, is expected to include integrated features such as multiview options, personalized content, live stats and betting information. ESPN said these features will be available to both direct subscribers and those accessing the app through traditional pay TV services.

“This agreement, which features the most significant WWE events of the year, bolsters our unprecedented content portfolio and helps drive our streaming future,” said Jimmy Pitaro, chairman of ESPN.

Mark Shapiro, president and chief operating officer of TKO, said ESPN’s existing relationship with UFC provided a strong model for the deal. “We are proud to reinforce the ‘E’ in ESPN at such an exciting juncture in its direct-to-consumer journey,” he said.

Nick Khan, president of WWE, described the deal as a significant development for the company’s U.S. fan base. “Bringing WWE’s flagship events to ESPN’s platform is tremendously exciting,” he said.

The agreement includes rights for pre- and post-event programming related to the live events. Currently, Peacock holds domestic rights to WWE premium live events. That arrangement is expected to conclude before the ESPN deal takes effect in 2026.

