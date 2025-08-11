Fox, Disney bundle up together to offer streaming sports powerhouse

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Fox and Disney have reached an agreement to bundle their upcoming streaming products Fox One and ESPN DTC, for $39.99 a month.

Separately, Fox One will sell for $19.99 a month, with ESPN’s coming in at $29.99 a month, meaning the bundle will save subscribers $9.99 a month, which equates to just under 20% in savings.

Fox One goes live Aug. 21, 2025, and will include access to linear and on-demand programming from the Fox broadcasting network, FNC, Fox Business Network, Fox Weather, Fox Sports, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Big Ten Network and Fox Deportes.

ESPN is expected to launch its new streaming offering, which builds upon its ESPN+ streamer, which will remain the core component of the ESPN Select plan, on Aug. 21, as well.

ESPN’s offering will include access to ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPNews, ESPN Deportes, ESPN on ABC and ESPN+ plus ESPN3, SECN+ and ACCNX.

The bundle appears to be an attempt to create an offering similar to the now-scrapped plans for Venu Sports, a sports streaming joint-venture that the two companies had planned on launching along with Warner Bros. Discovery. That deal ultimately fell through after FuboTV filed an antitrust lawsuit over the idea, which had already been set up as its own entity but had not yet launched any streaming.

Although the new offering will not include WBD’s TNT, TBS and TruTV feeds, as Venu was slated to, Fox One hinted that future bundle options may be available, though it’s not clear if WBD is in talks with Fox.

It’s also not clear how the upcoming spinoff of WBD’s linear cable networks and major loss of NBA rights, which will significantly reduce its sports programming, might affect any potential deal.

