EVS acquires Telemetrics, aims for North American expansion

EVS has signed an agreement to acquire Telemetrics, a vendor specializing in robotic camera systems for media production. The deal is expected to close Oct. 1 and will bring expanded automation capabilities and increased production capacity in the United States to EVS.

The acquisition forms part of EVS’s broader strategy to enhance its automation and robotics offering while increasing its presence in the North American market. Telemetrics, based in the United States and operating since 1973, develops camera robotics and control systems used across broadcast, legislative, defense and educational sectors.

EVS said the integration will enable it to explore U.S.-based product assembly options and respond more flexibly to tariff-related changes.

Financial terms of the agreement include an initial purchase price of $6.5 million in cash, with a potential earn-out of up to $6.2 million based on 2025 financial performance. In 2024, Telemetrics reported $12 million in revenue and an EBITDA margin of 11%.

The acquisition is expected to contribute between $2.5 million and $3 million in revenue to EVS during the fourth quarter, with a similar EBITDA margin.

EVS CEO Serge Van Herck said the acquisition strengthens the company’s product offering and aligns with its long-term strategic priorities. “This acquisition provides EVS with production capacity in the U.S.,” Van Herck said. “Telemetrics’ legacy of innovation and precision aligns with EVS’s mission to empower customers with smarter, more immersive live production tools.”

Telemetrics Vice President Michael Cuomo said joining EVS offers the company opportunities to expand internationally while integrating its systems with EVS’s platforms.

“EVS shares our values and vision, making it the ideal partner,” Cuomo said.

Founded more than 50 years ago, Telemetrics is known for innovations including the Triax cable-connected camera control system. The company’s solutions are widely used in studio and remote production environments.

The acquisition follows EVS’s continued focus on live video production technologies, including its Cerebrum control platform and Flexible Control Room concept. The company said it intends to integrate Telemetrics’ robotics into its product lines, which include LiveCeption, MediaCeption and MediaInfra.

The announcement follows EVS’s financial results for the first half of 2025, during which it reported delays in shipments and a shift to longer revenue recognition cycles. Despite these challenges, EVS reached €100 million in revenue by July 8. It also secured major contracts for 2026 sporting events through its Big Event Rental business, totaling more than €14 million in confirmed revenue.

EVS reaffirmed its full-year financial guidance and noted continued investment in intangible assets to support future growth. The company also highlighted the renewal of its Ecovadis Silver Medal, placing it among the top 15 percent of businesses for sustainability practices.