“CBS Evening News Plus” has a new promo that uses a blend of audio clips taken from reporting and interviews alongside a voiceover that drives home the “plus” part of the broadcast.

“Stories that affect you,” the voiceover begins before a few quick shots of CBS journalists in studio and in the field.

“Plus, more depth,” the announcer adds next, which is followed by a few more quick clips. “Plus, more context,” the voice adds near the end.

A few shots of anchor John Dickerson on-set and during interviews are also included.

“CBS Evening News Plus” streams on CBS News 24/7 and Paramount+ as well as airing on select CBS stations.

CBS’s morning newscast, “CBS Mornings,” offers a similar extension of its broadcast called “CBS Mornings Plus.”