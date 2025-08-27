Fox host John Roberts out with case of malaria

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

FNC host John Roberts is off the air for the time being as he battles a case of malaria.

In a post on social media Aug. 26, 2025, Roberts indicated he was not sure of how he contracted the disease. There are around 2,000 cases of the illness in the U.S. every year.

Roberts labeled his case as “severe” in the post. It was not clear when he might be back at work.

Malaria is transmitted to humans via infected insects when they bite a person.

The symptoms of malaria include fever, chills and fatigue. In more severe cases, it can cause seizures, coma or death, though Roberts’ post did not indicate if his case aligns with some of the more risky health issues.

Back in 2018, Roberts was diagnosed with a heart condition that his medical team was able to repair.

Roberts, who hails from Canada, joined Fox in 2011 after jobs at CNN, CBS News and local television and radio.

Advertisement