YouTube TV, Fox reach new distribution deal, avoiding blackout

YouTube TV and Fox Corp. have reached a new distribution agreement to keep the company’s channels on the streaming television provider.

The companies’ previous deal had been set to expire Aug. 27, 2025, and the two parties had not come to an agreement at that point but did ink an extension that allowed FNC, Fox Business, FS1, FS2 and owned stations on the service.

Terms of the new deal, announced Aug. 29, 2025, were not announced, which is typical of retransmission agreements.

This agreement comes at a key time. Fox debuted its standalone streaming service, Fox One, a week before, and access to the Fox broadcasting network’s signal is expected to be in high demand as college football matchups begin airing over the Labor Day weekend.

YouTube had said that Fox’s had been requesting a significantly higher price for access to its networks than other content owners it works with. Fox said it simply wanted to be paid a fair rate.

In a separate move, YouTube also added OAN to its lineup after the threat of blackout loomed. The far-right channel may have been see as an alternative to Fox’s FNC.

Like it typically does with major retrans blackouts, YouTube TV had said it was prepared to offer subscribers a $10 per month credit had Fox networks gone dark on its service.

