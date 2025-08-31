Amagi report highlights sports as key driver in live FAST streaming growth

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Sports programming accounted for 84% of all live events managed by Amagi in the first quarter of 2025, according to the company’s 15th “Global FAST Report” released Aug. 21.

The report, based on Amagi platform data and a consumer survey of more than 500 U.S. households, identifies live content — particularly sports — as a central force behind engagement, monetization and viewer retention in free ad-supported streaming TV, or FAST.

Viewers reported high frequency in watching live events, with 35% doing so daily and another 35% weekly. The most influential types of live content were major sports leagues, selected by 56% of respondents, followed by concerts (46%) and news (24%).

Amagi’s survey found that 67% of U.S. viewers watch live events through streaming platforms — free or paid — compared with lower shares who use cable or traditional broadcast. In addition, 47% said they would sign up for a paid streaming trial if a free live event were offered.

Live content also appears to shape subscription choices. Sixty-seven percent of respondents said live events play a role in their use of platforms, while 41% said live offerings significantly influence whether they subscribe to paid streaming services.

Srinivasan KA, director and president of global business at Amagi, said the findings reflect a shift in streaming behaviors.

“Live content is becoming a defining feature of FAST, not just in sports but across genres that benefit from real-time engagement,” Srinivasan said in a statement. “What we’re seeing now is a shift in how audiences consume free streaming — they’re not just browsing channels but tuning in for moments that matter.”

According to the report, FAST services are expanding live sports offerings. Over the past eight months, the number of sports FAST channels more than doubled from 107 to 220. This growth is driving higher ad fill rates and cost-per-thousand impressions, according to Cathy Rasenberger, co-founder of Sports Studio Inc., who contributed to the report.

Live events are also contributing to advertising growth in the FAST sector. Although FAST currently accounts for about 20% of total media viewership, it captures just 8% of ad spending. Report contributors suggest the rise of live sports on FAST could help narrow that gap.

Discovery of live content remains a challenge.

Thirty-nine percent of viewers said live events are clearly listed on streaming services, but 16% said they were unaware those platforms offered live content.

A majority of respondents — 62% — said streaming provides a better live viewing experience than cable TV, citing lower buffering and ease of access.

The report also includes insights from Joe Franzetta, head of sports at Roku Media, and outlines how content providers are adapting to changing viewer behavior and developing FAST infrastructure to support real-time programming.