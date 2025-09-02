FCC streamlines ATSC 3.0 approval process amid broader policy questions

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The Federal Communications Commission issued new guidance aimed at streamlining the transition to ATSC 3.0, the next-generation broadcast standard known as NextGen TV, though the agency stopped short of addressing broader regulatory changes that major broadcasters say are essential for widespread adoption.

The Media Bureau’s public notice clarifies application processing procedures and reaffirms existing flexibility in ATSC 3.0 transition rules, marking the latest effort to encourage more stations to deploy the technology.

However, the FCC has yet to rule on more substantial proposals from the National Association of Broadcasters that would establish mandatory sunset dates for legacy ATSC 1.0 broadcasts and require ATSC 3.0 tuners in television sets.

Expedited processing clarifications

The new guidance addresses calculation methods for determining which ATSC 3.0 applications qualify for expedited processing. Under current rules, stations can receive faster approval if their chosen ATSC 1.0 simulcast host reaches at least 95 percent of the population within their original coverage area.

The FCC clarified that it will continue using Longley-Rice terrain analysis to calculate population coverage for these determinations, a technical methodology that accounts for geographic features when predicting signal coverage.

“The Bureau has and will continue to consider Longley-Rice terrain analysis for purposes of calculating the population within the noise limited service contour in order to determine whether an application qualifies for expedited processing,” the agency stated.

For stations unable to meet the 95 percent coverage threshold, the FCC emphasized its commitment to processing non-expedited applications on a case-by-case basis. The agency noted it has previously approved such applications by considering factors that minimize viewer impact, including situations where another station with the same network affiliation continues serving areas that would lose coverage.

The commission encouraged applicants to provide detailed impact assessments and supporting data, such as contour overlap maps, when filing non-expedited applications. Stations are also advised to coordinate with Video Division staff for guidance on specific situations.

The public notice reminded broadcasters of flexibility already built into ATSC 3.0 rules, including that stations need only simulcast their primary programming stream in ATSC 1.0 format, not additional multicast channels. Stations can also use multiple host facilities to reach the 95 percent threshold for expedited processing.

Low-power television and TV translator stations face no simulcast requirements but may voluntarily provide ATSC 1.0 feeds. These stations can also serve as host facilities for full-power and Class A stations transitioning to ATSC 3.0.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr framed the action as part of broader efforts to maintain broadcasting’s competitiveness.

“Americans across the country will benefit from Next Gen TV and the improved viewing experience that it enables,” Carr said in a statement. “Accelerating this transition will also go a long way towards ensuring that broadcasters stay competitive well into the future.”

Carr emphasized the commission’s intent to balance innovation with traditional broadcast obligations.

“As the broadcast industry continues to evolve, we want to be sure that they can do so while maintaining their core public interest obligations,” he said. “Today’s notice provides additional flexibility for broadcasters to make this transition.”

Broader regulatory questions remain

While the FCC’s latest action addresses procedural issues, it leaves unresolved larger policy questions that industry groups say are crucial for ATSC 3.0’s success.

The NAB has proposed firm sunset dates for ATSC 1.0 broadcasts in 2028 for full-power stations and 2030 for low-power facilities, along with mandating ATSC 3.0 tuners in new televisions.

These proposals have drawn support from major broadcasting groups but face opposition from smaller broadcasters, low-power TV station representatives, pay-TV operators and consumer electronics manufacturers represented by the Consumer Technology Association.

The ongoing regulatory uncertainty reflects broader challenges facing ATSC 3.0 deployment, including consumer awareness, receiver availability and the costs of maintaining dual broadcast streams during the transition period.

The FCC’s incremental approach suggests the agency remains cautious about imposing mandates that could affect smaller broadcasters and consumers, even as it seeks to facilitate voluntary adoption of the new standard.

