AJA Video Systems unveils UDC-4K mini-converter

AJA Video Systems unveiled UDC-4K, a 4K-capable 12G-SDI/HDMI 2.0 mini-converter with powerful scaling and frame synchronization capabilities. 12G-SDI and HDMI 2.0 connectivity and scaling between formats give broadcast, live production, and audiovisual (AV) professionals more flexibility to accommodate a wide range of signals and equipment in the field, making the Mini-Converter a true problem solver. UDC-4K can seamlessly scale between HD and 4K/UltraHD, including frame rate conversion, while also ensuring audio and video signals remain in sync. AJA will demonstrate UDC-4K at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) September 12-15, 2025, in Hall 7 at Stand B19.

UDC-4K includes several features engineered to enable signal conversion workflows. An integrated color LCD display and button control panel allow users to access every parameter without the need for a configuration computer, which saves teams time while reducing cabling clutter. If using the free AJA Mini-Config application is preferred, it mirrors the settings on the front panel display. Active cooling and front-to-back airflow ensure high reliability, even in unpredictable temperature conditions. SDI VPID and HDMI Infoframe HDR signaling management solve HDR signaling bottlenecks by providing input status and overriding capabilities. A built-in EDID emulator reduces communications barriers between HDMI source and sync devices and provides for up to 100 frames of configurable audio delay, making it easy to bring audio and video back into sync to keep everything in time.

“Managing a multitude of signal formats is crucial for any broadcast, live production, or proAV application, and UDC-4K is built to address evolving signal conversion needs, especially as 4K/UltraHD and HDR adoption grows,” shared AJA President Nick Rashby. “Offering a near-endless array of conversion possibilities, UDC-4K combines 4K up/down/cross, HDMI/SDI conversion, frame synchronization, and utility frame rate conversion into a compact form factor with AJA’s reliability, five-year warranty, and world-class support.”

UDC-4K feature highlights include:

Modern enclosure featuring front panel push button controls and a color LCD display for access to configuration and status information.

4K/UHD up/down/cross-conversion with 12G-SDI and HDMI 2.0 connectivity.

Built-in frame synchronizer for timing wild signals.

Utility frame rate conversion.

12G-SDI and HDMI 2.0 conversions up to 4K 60p; support for 12-bit workflows.

HDR signaling metadata pass-through and optional override.

EDID emulation up to UHDp60.

Loss of input management.

HDMI embedded audio support 8-channel 24-bit.

Embedded audio pass-through of AC-3 (Dolby Digital) and E-AC-3 (Dolby Digital Plus) compressed audio, including DD+ Atmos (aka DD+ JOC), and support for up to 100 frames of audio delay.

4x 12G-SDI outputs can be used as a 1-to-4 distribution amplifier (DA).

Genlock: Reference input, SDI input, HDMI input, or free run.

Universal power supply, included.

Five-year warranty including technical support.

Pricing and availability

AJA UDC-4K is coming soon and will be available through AJA’s worldwide reseller network for $1595 US MSRP.