Imagine Communications announces the next generation of monitoring solutions for video networks at IBC 2025

At IBC 2025 (12-15 September, RAI Amsterdam, stand 1.B73), Imagine Communications will introduce the Imagine Monitoring Solution (IMS), a ground-up solution for the unique demands of monitoring video networks. IMS is the only monitoring solution to deliver full visibility across the entire video chain — from ingest to playout — enabling broadcasters, content originators, and MSOs to detect issues earlier, resolve them faster, and avoid costly outages.

While the demands on video networks soar, the tools many teams rely on for monitoring are designed for general-purpose IT infrastructure or closed ecosystems. They are not focused on the intricacies of video networks — especially those that have transitioned to IP networks or are operating content delivery networks. IMS offers video-aware monitoring features that analyze all operational aspects of the complete video network from a single intuitive user interface. This includes in-depth data analytics that provide intelligent network analysis to identify processing trends and predict potential issues before they occur.

“The video network-specific nature of IMS separates it from the generic IT monitoring tools available on the market today,” said Dan Walsh, senior vice president, product management, at Imagine Communications. “Our new offering gives our customers access to the latest in video network monitoring, with end-to-end observability of all devices running in the network — regardless of device manufacturer.”

IMS gives users a live view down to the individual components of the video signal path, enabling faster issue isolation and real-time troubleshooting to minimize issues that could adversely affect the resulting video content delivery. Customers get started quickly with curated, prebuilt device profiles and can create fully customized dashboards tailored to their operational workflows. The combination of profiles and customization enables precise, user-defined alerting with flexible severity levels, escalation paths, and notification schedules — reducing noise and helping teams focus on the most relevant issues.

IMS is made for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid video processing and delivery environments. As part of Imagine’s commitment to industry collaboration and interoperability, IMS supports open APIs and standard protocols and easily plugs into existing ecosystems. Customers can continue to leverage existing IT monitoring tools while migrating to and enabling complete video network visibility with IMS.

“With IMS, Imagine is enabling media companies to move from reactive troubleshooting to proactive performance management,” Walsh added. “Customers will benefit from operational savings, reduced training and maintenance overhead, and a deployment model with simple, competitive pricing options, including usage-based subscription pricing.”

Visitors to the Imagine stand (1.B73) will be among the first to experience how IMS is setting a new standard for visibility, control, and confidence in video network operations.

