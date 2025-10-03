Consumer video spending increases despite rising subscription costs

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Consumers are increasingly turning to bundled video services to simplify how they access entertainment, according to TiVo’s second-quarter 2025 “Video Trends Report.”

The report, based on a survey of 4,510 adults in the United States and Canada, highlights the continued expansion of video consumption despite higher costs. Consumers now use an average of 10 services, up from 9 in the same quarter last year, while overall spending and time spent viewing video content also increased.

Eighty-seven percent of respondents reported using subscription video on demand (SVOD) services. Among ad-supported SVOD tiers, Peacock was the most used, followed by Paramount+ and Prime Video. Consumers primarily cited access to expansive content libraries (38.4%), original programming (35.2%), and specific shows (29.8%) as reasons for selecting particular services.

“Consumers are looking for simplification by increasingly opting into the bundles and platforms that provide the highest-quality content for their household at the best value,” said Geir Skaaden, chief product and services officer at Xperi, which owns TiVo.

The report also noted a growing interest in local content. Sixty-one percent of respondents said local programming was somewhat or very important, an increase from 54.8% in the second quarter of 2024. Viewers spent 29.8% of their total viewing time on local content, up from 21% the previous year.

In-car video consumption trends also remained steady. Among those who watch video while traveling, 42.3% did so from the rear seat, with viewers splitting their time between short-form (56.7%) and long-form (43.3%) content.

The percentage of former cord-cutters who resubscribed to traditional television services grew by approximately 10% to 31.9%. For those still considering cutting the cord, live TV streaming remains the preferred alternative to cable.

Smart TV ownership rose to 75.2%, and 55% of respondents said the TV platform influenced their purchase decision, up 5 percentage points from last year.

TiVo’s data also showed a shift in SVOD viewing times. While primetime remains dominant, its share decreased from 48.6% in the second quarter of 2024 to 41.5% in the current report. Morning viewership rose to 15.5%, up from 11%.

TiVo has conducted its Video Trends Report since 2012 to identify trends relevant to the media industry. The report analyzes consumer attitudes toward various video formats and platforms, including SVOD, AVOD, transactional video on demand, and connected TV.