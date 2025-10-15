Anderson Cooper podcast returns with expanded calendar, interactive component

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CNN has announced the return of new episodes of the award-winning podcast series “All There Is with Anderson Cooper” while the show also switches to a year-round production calendar and adds a live component.

New episodes will start dropping Oct. 28, 2025, and will feature Cooper continuing to examine the ideas of loss and grief.

“All There Is Live” will premiere Oct. 30, 2025. This new live weekly series will be a chance for podcast listeners and viewers to share their stories and engage with Cooper, his guests, and each other, online and on air.

“All There Is Live with Anderson Cooper” will stream on CNN’s website and mobile apps Thursdays at 9:15 p.m eastern, which is 15 minutes after “Anderson Cooper 360” ends on the network’s linear feed.

“The conversations I’ve had, and the connections I’ve made with podcast guests and listeners have been profound. Grief can feel so lonely, but talking about it and hearing the experiences of others helps. I’m excited and to be able to expand the podcast and launch this new streaming show ‘All There Is Live,’” said Cooper, in a statement. “I hope it helps people feel less alone in their grief.”

Guests joining the podcast include country music superstar Luke Bryan, filmmaker Ken Burns, singer Nick Cave, radio host Charlamagne tha God, actor Kelsey Grammer, actress Mariska Hargitay, author Yiyun Li, comedian Tig Notaro, singer-songwriter Patti Smith, and others.

The podcast will continue to debut new episodes on Tuesday evenings.

