Apple, NBC partner for Apple TV-Peacock bundle

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Apple and NBCUniversal will launch an Apple TV and Peacock bundle starting Oct. 20, 2025.

The offering will let consumers pick between two tiers of Peacock paired with the Apple TV paid streaming offering, formerly known as Apple TV+.

The bundle will be priced starting at $14.99 a month for Apple TV and Peacock Premium or $19.99 per month to get Peacock Premium Plus.

These prices include a 30% savings over buying the two subscriptions separately.

“There is no more perfect combination of entertainment than the Apple TV and Peacock Bundle, with our complementary content portfolios featuring the best shows, movies, sports, and live events,” said Matt Strauss, chairman, NBCUniversal Media Group, in a statement. “With this first-of-its-kind initiative with Apple, we’re redefining what the customer journey should be for a streaming bundle with rich sampling and a smooth sign-up process, and we’re broadening the reach of Peacock to even more audiences.”

Subscribers of Apple One’s Family or Premier plans, Apple’s own bundle of subscription services, can add Peacock to their account and receive a 35% discount off the Peacock Premium Plus cost. This is the first third-party discount benefit Apple One is offering its subscribers.

Apple One subscriptions billed to an Apple Card will also be eligible for 3% cash back, though it’s not clear if the additional Peacock cost will also be eligible for the higher rate.

“We’re thrilled to introduce this all-inclusive bundle of incredible programming and to bring Apple TV’s beloved shows and movies to more viewers in more places,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple TV, Apple Music, Sports and Beats. “From acclaimed originals to can’t-miss live sports, the Apple TV and Peacock Bundle unites the best of entertainment in a simple and seamless experience.”

Advertisement