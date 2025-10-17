45% of U.S. internet households watch FAST services, Parks notes

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Forty-five percent of U.S. internet households now watch free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) services, according to new data from research firm Parks Associates.

The company’s findings show that 89% of internet households subscribe to at least one streaming service.

Among households subscribing to the top eight subscription ad-supported video on demand services, 59% select basic tiers that include advertisements.

Parks Associates reports that spending on subscription video on demand (SVOD) has remained stable despite a highly competitive market and signs of subscription fatigue. At the same time, traditional pay-TV services continue to lose market share, with spending declining significantly since the post-pandemic peak.

The firm also observes that transactional video on demand (TVOD) has rebounded. Consumers are showing increased interest in renting or purchasing access to single events, particularly live sports and major film releases, suggesting a shift toward more flexible monetization options.

Ad-supported video continues to gain momentum, with connected TV (CTV) platforms expanding their focus on ad addressability and measurement. Parks Associates notes that these developments are enabling platforms to achieve higher advertising rates.

Despite earlier growth, FAST service usage declined to 45% of households in the first quarter of 2025.

Parks Associates interprets this as a potential plateau, indicating that advertisers may need to implement more targeted and integrated campaigns to retain viewership.

The company’s analysis concludes that household video spending appears to have stabilized in 2025, following previous declines. Consumers are reportedly adopting cost-conscious strategies such as rotating subscriptions or dropping overlapping services.

Parks Associates will release the full “State of Streaming (S.O.S.)” report during its eighth annual “Future of Video: Business of Streaming” conference, which will take place Nov. 18–20 at the Marina del Rey Marriott, with keynote speakers from Charter Communications, Verizon Business, Tubi, Wurl, FloSports and Needham & Company.