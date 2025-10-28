YouTube TV adds two Bloomberg Media feeds

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Bloomberg Media and YouTube TV have inked their first-ever distribution deal, which will give subscribers to the Google-owned vMVPD access to two additional channels.

The feeds began appearing on YouTube TV around 1 p.m. eastern Oct. 28, 2025.

Bloomberg is including its Bloomberg TV+ feed, which is centered around its linear feed with additional data views wrapped around the picture, an offering that’s similar to its business news rival CNBC+.

Also included in the Bloomberg Originals stream, which combines a simulcast of Bloomberg Radio audio during the business day with documentary offerings in the evening, overnight and weekend hours.

Both channels are included in the base package. Viewers who pay extra for the 4K upgrade tier will be able to stream in UHD, a selling point that Bloomberg has been heavily promoting.

“More than sixty million people on average watch Bloomberg programming monthly, and adding YouTube TV’s subscribers to our audience of business leaders is a big step toward continued growth,” said Roman Mackiewicz, chief information officer at Bloomberg Media, in a statement. “Viewers are navigating the rapid shifts in markets, geopolitics and technology every day, and this agreement helps us reach them on another innovative platform, to guide their most important work and personal wealth decisions.”

Bloomberg’s average monthly cross-platform linear, streaming and digital video audience increased 16% year-over-year through the first half of 2025 and hours-watched increased 34%, according to the company.

“We are proud to welcome Bloomberg to YouTube TV, building on our commitment to bring subscribers essential news, sports and entertainment across our vast lineup of channels. Through this partnership, YouTube TV subscribers now have access to Bloomberg TV’s high quality business coverage to help them stay up to date and informed,” said Paul Snow, head of media partnerships at YouTube.

Bloomberg TV features daily flagship news shows including “Surveillance,” “Open Interest,” its recently-relaunched “Bloomberg Tech” show, “Balance of Power,” “The Close,” “Horizons: Middle East and Africa,” “Insight with Haslinda Amin,” “The Pulse with Francine Lacqua,” “The China Show” and “Wall Street Week.”

Since the launch of its Bloomberg Originals content studio and dedicated stream in January 2023, the brand has also developed and hosted 26 original series and feature-length documentaries covering business through the lens of technology, climate, culture and sports.

“An Optimist’s Guide to the Planet with Nikolaj Coster-Waldau” debuted its second season on Oct. 22, 2025. “The Deal with Alex Rodriguez and Jason Kelly” and “The Circuit with Emily Chang” are in their third seasons.

“Can’t Look Away,” the documentary based on the investigative reporting of Bloomberg News journalist Olivia Carville is also offered, along with “The Future with Hannah Fry” and “Bloomberg Investigates,” which won Bloomberg’s first News and Documentary Emmys in June 2025.

Adding to its existing suite of bureaus and innovative facilities in key markets such as New York, London, Dubai, Tokyo, Johannesburg and many more, Bloomberg Media has recently added new studios in Seoul and Mumbai, with another opening in Doha soon.

Select news content from Bloomberg Live Events, including the upcoming flagship Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore in November 2025 will be available on BTV+.