NBC News outlines election night plans

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NBC News will offer a full slate of coverage of the 2025 elections Nov. 4, 2025.

The most comprehensive coverage will be featured on the network’s free news streamer, NBC News Now, which is available on NBCNews.com as well as mobile and connected TV apps.

NBC’s announcement did not mention if it will provide updates on its broadcast network throughout the evening.

Coverage kicks off at 7 p.m. eastern on NBC News Now with “NBC Nightly News” anchor Tom Llamas leading coverage for the first hour.

At 8 p.m., “Meet the Press” moderator Kristen Welker takes over alongside Hallie Jackson, who will focus on exit polling.

The NBC News Now special will also stream on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

NBC News’ Chief Data Analyst Steve Kornacki will appear at the Big Board on NBC and the network’s other properties throughout the evening.

At around 11 p.m. eastern, the network’s “Here’s the Scoop” podcast will begin streaming on YouTube and NBCNews.com.

Advertisement

Yasmin Vossoughian will anchor with Laura Jarrett providing exit poll coverage and Kornacki providing data analysis. Journalists Jon Allen, Sahil Kapur, Allan Smith, Jane Timm and Mel Zanona will also appear.

After the live stream ends, the recorded video will be available on YouTube, with the audio-only version on Apple and Spotify.

NBC News is also deploying a slate of correspondents to various election hot spots: