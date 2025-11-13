Nearly 40 percent of viewers watch TV with sound off, raising measurement concerns

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The Television Bureau of Advertising has released findings from its “2025 Video Media Devices and Usage Study,” revealing widespread access to linear TV across traditional and streaming platforms, with viewing habits that could affect how audiences are measured.

The study, conducted by GfK/NIQ, surveyed more than 5,000 adults online from Aug. 26 to Sept. 9, and was designed to better understand how U.S. households consume video content across devices. TVB, a not-for-profit trade association representing local broadcast television, said the results reflect a complex and evolving media environment where TV remains central, but viewing behaviors have diversified.

According to the findings, 92 percent of U.S. households can access linear TV content on a television set, a mobile device or a PC.

Seventy-six percent of households reported they are able to stream linear programming on a mobile device or PC, with 79 percent of mobile viewers watching live TV at least once a week and nearly 70 percent doing so several times per week.

The ability to stream linear TV was higher than average among Hispanic and Black/African American respondents, with 84 percent and 85 percent respectively reporting access through mobile devices. Ninety-five percent of respondents said they had a smartphone, and 99 percent had access to some form of mobile device.

The study also found that many viewers are consuming TV content without using the device’s built-in speakers.

Thirty-eight percent of respondents reported watching TV with the sound muted, using earbuds, earphones, hearing aids or closed captioning. These viewing habits were more common among adults ages 18–34, Hispanic, and Black/African American respondents. The report notes that such behaviors may lead to undercounting in measurement systems that rely on audio-based detection.

Device connection types varied across households. Seventy-seven percent had at least one TV connected to a linear source, while 67 percent had at least one connected to a streaming service. About half of households with cable or satellite service reported using their provider’s app to stream linear content. Among cable users, 54 percent said they were likely to switch to app-based viewing within six months, while 71 percent of satellite users expressed the same.

Twenty-two percent of households connect to programming exclusively through broadband-only streaming devices, such as Roku or Smart TVs, with no use of wired or unwired cable, over-the-air or virtual multichannel providers.

The study also noted that more than half of households with an over-the-air or virtual multichannel video programming distributor (vMVPD) connection also had another linear source, suggesting that audience estimates focused solely on OTA or vMVPD-only households could undercount viewership.

Households reported an average of 2.8 working TV sets. About half said they had three or more sets, and 24 percent had four or more. Households with above-average TV set counts included young adults, parents, and Hispanic and Black/African American respondents. As the number of TV sets in a household increases, the likelihood of using multiple connection types also increases.

The study found that half of all households can access a local broadcast TV news app either on a television set or a mobile device.

TVB stated that these findings underscore the need for audience measurement systems to evolve to account for fragmented viewing across platforms and device types.