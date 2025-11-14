ESPN, ABC restored for YouTube TV’s 10 million subscribers

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

YouTube TV and Disney have reached a carriage agreement restoring ESPN, ABC and the rest of Disney’s channels to the vMVPD’s platform’s 10 million subscribers after nearly a two-week blackout, the companies said Friday, Nov. 14, 2025.

The deal includes YouTube TV gaining access to ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer offering, ESPN Unlimited, at no added cost to subscribers as part of the base plan.

All other Disney-owned networks — including ABC, ESPN and FX — will remain on YouTube TV.

“We’re happy to share that we’ve reached an agreement with Disney that preserves the value of our service for our subscribers and future flexibility in our offers,” YouTube TV said in a statement. “Subscribers should see channels including ABC, ESPN and FX returning to their service over the course of the day, as well as any recordings that were previously in their library. We apologize for the disruption and appreciate our subscribers’ patience as we negotiated on their behalf.”

Disney Entertainment co-chairmen Alan Bergman and Dana Walden and ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in a joint statement that the agreement “reflects our continued commitment to delivering exceptional entertainment and evolving with how audiences choose to watch. It recognizes the tremendous value of Disney’s programming and provides YouTube TV subscribers with more flexibility and choice.”

