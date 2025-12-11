Xfinity introduces ‘all in’ pricing

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Comcast has announced its an overhaul to its national video plans that switch to “all in” pricing that includes a 4K box, voice remote, cloud DVR storage and “major” fees.

The updated tiers now feature a $65-per-month Xfinity TV Core plan that includes 10 or more channels and 150 hours of cloud DVR storage.

Adding popular sports and news channels, including ESPN, CNN, FNC, MS NOW and NewsNation, is $90 per month. In addition to over 50 channels, the tier also includes 300 hours of DVR plus Peacock.

A World Soccer Ticket option is priced at $95 a month and adds channels such as ESPN Desportes, Fox Desportes, Universo, TUDN and more, while TV Plus comes in at $105 a month and brings to the total channel count above 125. This tier includes networks such as TNT, TBS, USA Network, Food Network, Bravo, HGTV and MTV.

Finally, the TV Premium tier increases the channel count to above 185 by adding networks such as Hallmark Drama, Nick Jr., Cooking Channel and Paramount Network. Sports networks from the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA are also included along with CBS Sports Network.

Customers who bundle any of the new plans a broadband plan can save $10 per month.

Comcast is not, however, including the 5-year price guarantee it offers with Internet plans and the fine print on its website indicates that pricing is “subject to change.”

The pricing excludes taxes.

The plans also include the option to add savings on additional streaming options through Xfinity StreamSaver.

The overhaul of video services comes after the company overhauled how it sells its broadband Internet access earlier in 2025, which also switch to all-in pricing, unlimited data and an Xfinity gateway.