Survey finds C-SPAN viewership nearly evenly split among conservatives, liberals and moderates

A new 2025 report from Magid Research shows that C-SPAN continues to draw a politically balanced audience, with nearly equal representation among conservatives, liberals and moderates.

Among the estimated 90 million Americans who engaged with C-SPAN content across platforms in the past six months, 28 percent identified as conservative, 27 percent as liberal or progressive, and 41 percent as moderate, according to Magid. The study also found cross-party viewing habits, with audiences watching opposing viewpoints and political parties.

The results align with previous research, including surveys by Pew Research Center, Hart Research and Ipsos, which have consistently found that C-SPAN attracts viewers with a broad mix of political perspectives. A Pew survey earlier this year reported that most other national television news outlets draw audiences heavily skewed toward one end of the political spectrum.

Magid’s fall 2025 study was based on a census-representative sample of 2,000 U.S. adults. The firm described the findings as further evidence of C-SPAN’s reputation as a neutral platform trusted by viewers across ideological lines.

C-SPAN has operated since 1979 as a nonprofit, privately funded public affairs media organization. It offers commercial-free access to federal proceedings through its television networks, radio station, podcasts, mobile apps, and streaming platforms. The network receives no government funding and is primarily supported through fees paid by cable and satellite providers.

According to the report, C-SPAN’s ideologically diverse audience has remained steady over time, despite increasing partisan division in the broader media landscape. Previous studies from 2004, 2014, 2021 and 2023 found similar patterns of balanced viewership.

The Magid results highlight C-SPAN’s role as a consistent source of unfiltered information about the workings of government.