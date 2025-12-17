2026 NAB Show registration opens with expanded sports and creator programming

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. No paywall. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Registration is now open for the 2026 NAB Show, which will take place April 18–22, with exhibits running April 19–22, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The 2026 show will introduce several program enhancements, including an expanded Sports Summit, an enlarged Creator Lab, and broader access to executive-level conversations through the Business of Media and Entertainment conference. Attendees will also experience the completed renovation of the convention center and a new event mobile app.

“NAB Show is where the global media community comes together to shape what’s next,” said Karen Chupka, executive vice president of NAB Global Connections and Events. “From the expanded Creator Lab and Sports Summit to the AI pavilion and start-up pavilion, we’re giving attendees a front-row view of the technologies and ideas that will move the business forward.”

The Sports Summit will expand to a four-day program titled “The Future of Sports Rights and Fan Engagement.” It will be presented on the show floor in the West Hall and be open to all attendees for the first time. Programming will include discussions on sports production, media rights, distribution models and athlete-led media initiatives.

The Business of Media and Entertainment program, produced in partnership with The Ankler, will also take place on the West Hall exhibit floor and be open to all attendees. The three-day program will focus on investment, distribution, monetization, consolidation and talent dynamics across global media.

The Creator Lab will return in an expanded format in the Central Hall. It will include a larger theater and classroom space, a new networking lounge, and brand activations. Sessions will focus on artificial intelligence, creator strategies and business development. The lab aims to support creators, studios and brands with tools for next-generation storytelling.

The Las Vegas Convention Center has completed major renovations ahead of the 2026 event. Improvements across the campus include updated lighting, finishes and clearer sightlines throughout the facility.

Exhibitors will include AWS, Blackmagic, Google, Microsoft and Sony, among other technology vendors presenting tools for content production, distribution and monetization.

The NAB Show mobile app, scheduled to launch in March, will support schedule planning, exhibitor tracking and networking. The app will feature QR-based contact exchange and personalized session recommendations.

The hotel reservation deadline for the 2026 NAB Show is March 16. Media registration and additional event details are available at nabshow.com/las-vegas/.