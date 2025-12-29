2026 Outlook: Operative’s Dave Dembowski on agentic AI transforming media buying and selling

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The broadcast and media industry is approaching a moment where long-discussed concepts must translate into operational reality.

Audiences have moved to streaming platforms in substantial numbers, while advertisers are pushing for consistent access across linear TV, streaming and digital channels. The technical and organizational infrastructure required to serve both groups remains fragmented at many companies.

Dave Dembowski, chief revenue officer at Operative, said the challenge for 2026 is converting entrenched systems and workflows into models that operate across a hybrid media marketplace. The companies that can unify their data, streamline their operations and present coherent product offerings will gain advantages with advertisers who are seeking efficiency in their media buys.

Convergence and AI agents reshape media transactions

The broadcast and media industry will need to deliver on the concept of convergence in 2026, Dembowski said. Audiences have shifted to streaming in significant numbers, and advertisers are seeking unified methods to reach viewers across linear, streaming and digital platforms.

“The defining challenge will be to shift entrenched processes, strategies and technologies for this new hybrid market,” Dembowski said. “The media companies that embrace new solutions that streamline workflows, unify data and products will serve advertisers better and will gain a competitive advantage in the market.”

Dembowski predicted that media companies will adopt agentic AI systems to handle buying and selling processes in 2026. Advertisers have begun using AI agents to execute media purchases, prompting media companies to implement similar systems.

“Within a short time, agents will have access to a media company’s entire product catalog, providing pricing, packaging and delivery recommendations for proposals and ultimately to run campaigns across platforms,” Dembowski said.

The market conditions favor consolidation to enable advertisers to reach larger audiences, help viewers locate content more easily and allow media companies to expand monetization opportunities from streaming, Dembowski said. Legacy broadcast companies can advance their competitive position by investing in technology, content and companies focused on personalization, he said. Streaming companies can strengthen their market position by acquiring FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) channels into a portfolio.

Advertisement

Dembowski also noted potential for partnerships across sports franchises, social media platforms, influencer networks, gaming companies and sports betting operations.

New FAST channels will continue to launch in 2026 because the technical barriers to entry remain low, Dembowski said. However, channels that demonstrate audience traction are targets for acquisition.

“Media companies are on the lookout for ways to preserve audience scale and want quality content in their portfolio,” Dembowski said.

Automation and monetization operations

The monetization process involves managing thousands of line items across linear, broadcast and digital platforms. AI can consolidate data and automate processes related to creating proposals, optimizing delivery across platforms and managing campaign data and reporting, Dembowski said.

“It will give media companies superpowers to create better offerings, higher profits and lower overhead,” Dembowski said.

Automation can extend to analytics and forecasting to provide information for strategic planning, content development and audience development, Dembowski said. On streaming platforms, automation can enable new capabilities such as AI-based product placement for additional revenue and contextual targeting to improve campaign performance.

“The sky is the limit, it’s up to media companies to use their imagination and test what’s possible,” Dembowski said.

Streaming overtakes linear as primary focus

The perception of linear TV as the most valuable component of media offerings will change in 2026 as streaming becomes the primary focus, Dembowski said.

Live sports will adopt a “streaming first” approach and develop new methods of audience engagement. Advertising will introduce new formats and placements, and audiences will interact with television content in a more active manner than occurred with linear TV.

Creating a unified product catalog that AI systems can access represents a necessary step for modern monetization, Dembowski said. Media companies must establish infrastructure for unified media sales to capitalize on the transition to streaming.

Operative’s customers are placing increased emphasis on agility and data-driven operations heading into 2026, Dembowski said. Companies operating in both legacy linear broadcasting and modern streaming require data, AI and unified processes to address audience and advertiser requirements.