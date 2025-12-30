C-band deadline pushes broadcasters toward IP-based distribution systems

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

As federal regulators prepare to reallocate upper C-band frequencies for wireless use, video distribution providers report increased demand for IP-based alternatives to satellite delivery, with some predicting the transition will occur faster than the industry anticipates.

The Federal Communications Commission voted Nov. 20 to advance a notice of proposed rulemaking that would clear between 100 and 180 megahertz in the 3.98 to 4.2 gigahertz range for auction by July 4, 2027, as mandated by Congress in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. The proposal follows the lower C-band transition completed in 2023, which relocated satellite operations from the 3.7 to 3.98 gigahertz range.

The impending spectrum reallocation, combined with evolving audience expectations for higher-quality video, is reshaping distribution strategies across the broadcast sector. Multiple vendors report that operators are moving beyond test deployments to plan production-scale IP infrastructure.

Infrastructure decisions ahead of deadline

Roger Franklin, chief strategy officer at LTN, described the situation as a fundamental change in distribution architecture that cannot wait.

“The well-known satellite distribution method using C-band frequencies simply won’t be a viable long-term option, and 2026 is the year when broadcasters need to shift to alternative models,” Franklin said.

Chris Pulis, chief technology officer at Globecast Group, framed the shift as both a technical challenge and a strategic opportunity.

“The defining challenge in 2026 will begin navigating the final stages of the shift from legacy C-band satellite-driven distribution models to a fully networked, cloud-first future,” Pulis said. “Companies that have already mastered cloud and IP delivery will be in the driver’s seat.”

Alan Young, vice president of strategic business development at Zixi, said the FCC proceedings are intensifying pressure to modernize.

Advertisement

“The FCC’s upcoming C-band decisions will intensify pressure to simplify distribution architectures and accelerate the shift toward end-to-end IP workflows,” Young said. “The opportunity is to rebuild distribution around systems that deliver reliability, transparency, and scalability without adding complexity.”

Format demands drive technical requirements

Franklin said broadcasters will need to support multiple format variants as they transition away from satellite, particularly higher frame rates and improved color reproduction.

“Broadcasters will be required to distribute different versions of individual channels, with the most popular being 1080p60 HDR — offering twice as many video frames per second as HD, and significantly better color gradients and contrast,” Franklin said.

He said IP-based distribution systems support higher capacity than satellite multiplexes, enabling these enhanced formats without bandwidth constraints that characterized legacy systems.

“These will be distributed to affiliates, especially vMVPDs like YouTube TV and Hulu, using terrestrial, broadcast-grade IP that supports a far higher capacity than satellite,” Franklin said.

Franklin said broadcasters will need infrastructure that supports enhanced feeds to retransmission affiliates while maintaining traditional over-the-air functionality.

“Many will build a parallel 1080p60 HDR airchain while others will downconvert 1080p60 HDR to normal HD for their legacy ATSC 1 transmission,” Franklin said. “Either way, they need to plan to support normal OTA functionality, like Nielsen and EAS, on their 1080p60 HDR feeds.”

Operational considerations in migration planning

The transition involves eliminating physical infrastructure associated with satellite reception while managing the complexity of new IP systems.

Franklin said simplification drives much of the industry’s interest in IP transport.

“Consolidation is driving a need to be more efficient. This starts with simplifying video workflows so pressured teams can support and deliver more feeds,” Franklin said. “Part of the simplification will be moving to IP — using Transport Stream over Internet Protocol (IP-TS) technologies, and shedding complicated legacy ground infrastructure, such as satellite antennas, outdoor cabling, power, heaters, snow clearance procedures, physical real estate, muxes, conditional access systems and amplifiers.”

Young said operators want to reduce technical debt while operating hybrid systems with greater predictability.

“Broadcasters want to reduce tech debt and operate hybrid infrastructure with far more predictability, which makes software-defined, verifiable IP delivery increasingly attractive,” Young said.

Advertisement

Franklin cautioned that reliability requirements for continuous operation remain demanding.

“Most IP transport solutions work very well for a few hours at a time, but making IP transport work reliably, 24/7, for mission-critical live content, requires proven, managed technology,” Franklin said. “The reliability of IP distribution with the wrong technology — including protocol-only solutions or general-purpose public cloud — is often overestimated.”

Pulis said the pace of change means organizations cannot wait for an ideal migration window.

“Companies that wait for a clean, predictable migration window will find themselves playing catch up in a world where delivery expectations, quality standards, and business models evolve in near real time,” Pulis said.

Young predicted at least one major broadcaster will designate IP as its primary distribution path before year’s end, ahead of industry expectations.