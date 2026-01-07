CES 2026: Akta unveils AI-first video platform powered by Google Gemini

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Akta announced new AI-powered capabilities for its video platform at CES 2026, including search and content optimization features built on Google’s Gemini large language model. The company said the updates aim to improve operational efficiency and content monetization for broadcasters and media publishers.

The Akta platform integrates Gemini throughout its workflow, including content preparation, delivery, monitoring and monetization. According to the company, this design allows video operations to function with greater automation and responsiveness, reducing manual tasks and improving decision-making speed.

At CES, Akta introduced its AI-powered search tool, which enables users to locate content across live broadcasts, video on demand, archived footage, transcripts and metadata. The feature supports plain-language queries and returns context-rich results that include precise clips and suggested next steps, such as highlight creation or compliance flagging.

Akta said the tool can search both speech and on-screen content, auto-generate metadata for back catalog content, and recommend content packaging actions for FAST channels, OTT platforms and social media. The company positioned the tool as a way to reduce production time and improve archive utilization.

Also debuting at CES was Akta’s AI-enabled content optimization system. The feature dynamically adjusts encoding parameters, metadata and delivery methods based on real-time content and playback analysis. It is designed to reduce bandwidth costs while maintaining visual quality, and it helps identify issues such as loudness imbalances, caption errors and metadata gaps.

Akta stated that these tools contribute to lower operational costs, faster publishing workflows and more consistent quality across devices. The system can also recommend improvements in packaging, localization and ad placement strategies.

The company described its broader 2026 roadmap as focused on “agentic” workflows—systems that automatically optimize operations based on user intent and real-time feedback. Akta said this approach is intended to help media teams scale more efficiently without adding complexity.

Akta provides a streaming platform for broadcasters and media companies, supporting live, VOD, AVOD and FAST services.