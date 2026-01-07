CES 2026: DirecTV Advertising enables programmatic access to out-of-home TV inventory

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

DirecTV Advertising has announced the programmatic availability of its DirecTV Remote inventory, allowing digital buyers to access live TV out-of-home (DOOH) video ads through leading demand-side platforms (DSPs) such as Basis and The Trade Desk.

The announcement was made at CES 2026 in Las Vegas.

DirecTV Remote, which launched at CES in 2025, is a DOOH network that leverages DirecTV’s national footprint in commercial venues. The network includes locations such as offices, retail stores, salons, bars, restaurants and, later in 2026, premium hotels. In-flight inventory will continue to be offered as a managed service.

DirecTV Advertising is enabling this inventory through a partnership with Place Exchange by Broadsign, a supply-side platform (SSP) specializing in DOOH media. The inventory will be accessible through standard programmatic workflows in participating DSPs. The company plans to expand access during the first quarter of 2026.

“Brands can now meet consumers at every step along the way,” said Amy Leifer, chief advertising sales officer at DirecTV Advertising. “This programmatic enablement of our DOOH inventory allows advertisers to reach live TV audiences beyond the living room with the same ease, automation and optimization that they’ve come to expect from our premium entertainment platform.”

Measurement for campaigns using DirecTV Remote inventory will be supported by PerView, a proprietary solution from Place Exchange. PerView follows guidelines from the Out of Home Advertising Association of America and uses mobile device data to measure reach, frequency and impressions for both programmatic and direct buys.

Dave Etherington, chief commercial officer at Place Exchange, said, “Premium video in out-of-home environments is a perfect complement to in-home viewing to reach audiences wherever they are watching TV.”

A recent Programmatic OOH Trends Report from Place Exchange by Broadsign indicated that screen and TV spending now exceeds that of billboards, reflecting the growing share of video in the DOOH market.

The DirecTV Remote expansion follows a broader initiative by DirecTV Advertising to increase programmatic access to its inventory, including satellite and streaming ad formats introduced in 2025.

“Now with programmatic access to out-of-home screens with DirecTV, Basis is empowering marketers with true omnichannel reach and advertising automation,” said Katie McAdams, chief marketing officer at Basis.