CES 2026: TiVo OS and TiVo Ads unveil new discovery and ad features

TiVo Platform Technologies LLC, a subsidiary of Xperi, introduced updates to both its operating system and advertising platform during CES 2026 in Las Vegas, expanding its footprint across smart TVs and connected devices while adding new ad formats and content partnerships.

TiVo OS is now available on a range of devices including 2K and 4K smart TVs, set-top boxes, soundbars and mini-LED monitors. Designed as a content-first interface, the operating system now features new tools to support content discovery and user engagement.

New features include a Partner Picks Carousel for publisher-supplied recommendations, Home Page Hero Video Trailers with autoplay functionality, and surfacing of live programming in content recommendations. Voice search and navigation have also been improved to better support multiple languages and regions.

TiVo has expanded its content offerings with new partnerships. Recent additions include Crunchyroll, Cineverse, and iHeartRadio.

Sports coverage has been broadened through the inclusion of the official NBA app and new free streaming channels from providers such as NASCAR, Tennis TV and Red Bull TV.

Geir Skaaden, executive vice president and chief product and services officer at Xperi, said the updates are intended to simplify and enrich the viewing experience.

In parallel with the operating system updates, TiVo also announced new advertising capabilities under its TiVo Ads unit.

The company unveiled full screen video advertisements and shoppable QR codes that can appear on smart TV home screens. These new formats are designed to offer advertisers a way to reach engaged users as they navigate the platform.

According to the company, TiVo Ads supports more than 5.3 million monthly active users and spans over 100 TV brands. It enables ad delivery across smart TVs, linear channels and OTT platforms. The company reported that users engage with the home screen more than 10 times daily, creating consistent advertising opportunities.

“TiVo Ads is redefining how advertisers connect with audiences at the heart of the TV viewing experience,” said Matt Milne, president of TiVo Ads and chief revenue officer at Xperi. “With our unexposed audience and highly engaged monthly active user base, TiVo Ads delivers the quality and precision advertisers demand.”