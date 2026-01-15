Broadcast still leads in NFL viewership despite streaming growth

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Broadcast television continues to deliver the largest NFL audiences, according to Nielsen data analyzed by TVB, a trade association representing the local broadcast television industry.

While Amazon Prime Video’s Jan. 10 playoff broadcast of the Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears was promoted as the most-watched NFL game ever on a streaming platform, its total audience was lower than top-performing games aired on broadcast networks.

Nielsen reported that Amazon’s national Live+1 audience for the game was 31.6 million impressions, resulting in a 9.82 rating among viewers aged 2 and older. However, this figure includes viewership from local broadcast affiliates in the home team markets of Green Bay and Chicago.

Only Chicago’s local data was available at the time of analysis. In the Chicago market, the game earned an 18.4 Live+Same Day rating with approximately 1.73 million impressions. Removing the Chicago broadcast audience from the total results in an estimated streaming-only audience of 29.87 million impressions.

By comparison, the highest-rated NFL game that same weekend aired on FOX and drew a 12.73 rating with 40.97 million impressions.

CBS’s Thanksgiving Day game delivered a 17.81 rating and 57.33 million impressions. A rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 14, aired on FOX, earned a 10.5 rating and 33.81 million impressions.

TVB stated that while streaming platforms are gaining traction, broadcast television remains the dominant platform for reaching the largest NFL audiences.

TVB represents U.S. broadcast stations, advertising sales representatives, and other industry stakeholders. The organization provides data tools and marketing support to promote local broadcast media.