Comcast Advertising survey finds AI use high, trust low among advertisers

A majority of advertising professionals say artificial intelligence is reshaping TV advertising, but many have yet to see measurable results, according to new research released Jan. 22 by Comcast Advertising.

The 2026 “Comcast Advertising Report” includes data from a survey conducted in November 2025 with 216 brand and agency respondents. Of those surveyed, 77 percent said AI is transforming how TV advertising is bought, while 61 percent said they have not seen meaningful outcomes.

The report also reflects ongoing shifts in viewer behavior that are shaping how advertisers approach TV. According to Comcast, 89 percent of viewers who watch video content now subscribe to ad-supported services, and 82 percent of streaming occurs on a television screen.

Viewer engagement with ads remains high on streaming platforms. Research cited in the report found that viewers are 43 percent more likely to look at an ad and spend 67 percent more time watching streaming TV ads compared to social media ads.

The report highlights measurement and attribution as key areas where advertisers want AI to make a greater impact. Thirty percent of respondents identified this as their top focus for 2026.

Currently, advertisers are using AI primarily for audience-related functions.

Eighty-two percent said they use the technology to identify or segment audiences, while the same percentage reported using it to analyze audience behavior. Automated data collection and integration ranked close behind at 80 percent.

In the creative space, AI is most often used to support ideation and variation. Forty-one percent of advertisers said they use AI to generate initial creative ideas, and 35 percent said they use it to produce multiple versions of a creative concept. Only 20 percent said they use AI for full ad production.

Despite widespread adoption, advertiser confidence in AI remains limited. Just 30 percent of those surveyed said they trust AI to perform advertising-related tasks.

“From agentic buying to creative development and better measurement, AI has tremendous potential to help advertisers of all sizes deliver more impactful, outcome-focused campaigns,” said James Rooke, president of Comcast Advertising.

Travis Flood, executive director of insights at Comcast Advertising, said the report aims to give advertisers guidance on how to use technology—including AI, programmatic tools and addressable media—to improve efficiency and outcomes.

The survey sample skewed toward senior professionals, with 75 percent of respondents at the director level or higher. Nearly half represented companies with annual revenues between $100 million and $1 billion, and 45 percent managed advertising budgets of $11 million or more.

The report also examined broader industry trends, including viewer preferences for ad-supported streaming and growing demand for programmatic tools and end-to-end solutions in media buying.