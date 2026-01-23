Substack launches standalone TV app

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Substack has launched its own standalone TV app.

The service, which is focused on providing newsletter hosting and distribution services, has been taking key steps into video and multimedia content, including adding video posts and live streaming capabilities along with monetization tools.

The beta app, which is initially available on the Apple TV and Google TV platforms, lets viewers explore a section highlighting video content from creators. It also has a recommendation engine features.

Access to the app is available to both free and paid Substack subscribers, though there are limits based on subscription tier level.

Substack says it will eventually add the ability for free subscribers to preview paid content as well as expanding into audio-only content and refining the search and discovery tools. It says it also hopes to add the ability to subscribe to paid tiers within the app as well as offering publications their own dedicated sections.

Substack largely focuses on shortform video, despite much of its text-based content skewing more toward the longform side.

News of the app was met with mixed responses, with some users excited about the new opportunities it provides and others critical of what they see as another step outside of the world of written content.

For its part, Substack is likely wrestling with how to meet the needs of a digital consumer base who largely expect more multimedia content while still remaining true to its core product.