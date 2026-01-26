Lou Canellis joins NBC 5 Chicago as main sports anchor

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NBC 5 Chicago, WMAQ, has named Lou Canellis as its main sports anchor, the station announced Monday. Canellis will anchor the 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. weekday sportscasts, as well as Sunday evening segments. He will also host “Sports Sunday,” which airs Sundays at 10:30 p.m.

The announcement was made by Sally Ramirez, senior vice president of news at NBC 5 Chicago and Telemundo Chicago.

Canellis joins a team that includes anchors Allison Rosati and Stefan Holt, and chief meteorologist Brant Miller.

Canellis is a six-time Emmy Award-winning journalist and longtime media personality in Chicago. His broadcasting career spans more than 40 years, including a 16-year tenure at FOX 32 Chicago, where he served as the station’s primary sports anchor and host of “Chicago Sports Tonight.” He also contributed to game day coverage of the Chicago Bears.

As part of his new role, Canellis will co-anchor NBC 5’s Olympic coverage during the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games. He will appear alongside Rosati in the half-hour “Olympic Zone” program, airing Monday through Saturday at 6:30 p.m. beginning Feb. 7.

Early in his career, Canellis worked as executive producer and host for the Chicago Bulls and White Sox radio networks. He became known to local sports fans in the 1990s for his sideline and postgame interviews with Michael Jordan while at SportsChannel. He later worked in radio at WMVP AM 1000 and as an entertainment reporter at ABC 7 Chicago’s “190 North.”

Canellis has also contributed to national sports coverage, including college basketball play-by-play for ESPN and Olympic programming for Westwood One and ABC Radio.

Outside of broadcasting, Canellis has been active in philanthropic efforts. He serves on the board of Ronald McDonald House Charities and is a founding member of The Hippocratic Cancer Research Foundation. He is also an ambassador for the American Cancer Society’s “Real Men Wear Pink” initiative and a supporter of Bank The Blue.

A graduate of Loyola University Chicago, Canellis lives in Chicago with his wife, Monica, and daughter, Gia.