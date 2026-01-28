NewsNation promotes ‘America’s new prime-time’

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Nexstar Media Group’s NewsNation is airing a collection of image promos that spotlight its revamped primetime lineup while also emphasizing its “News for All Americans” tagline.

The spots both include appearances by primetime hosts Elizabeth Vargas, Chris Cuomo, Leland Vittert, Katie Pavlich and Jesse Weber accompanied by copy that emphasizes the network’s commitment to “diverse voices” and “fresh perspectives.”

Since its launch in 2021 as a primetime show airing on what was then known as WGN America, NewsNation has heavily marketed itself as a source for unbiased and balanced news.

One version puts a bit more focus on Cuomo, one of the network’s highest-profile hosts, but still includes references to the rest of the schedule.

NewsNation has undergone two significant schedule changes in the past year or so, the first being when Abrams’ “Dan Abrams Live” was canceled in early 2025. At the time, the network moved “On Balance with Leland Vittert” to Abrams’ spot and “Elizabeth Vargas Reports” shifted to 7 p.m.

The second change was triggered after Asleigh Banfield’s nightly show “Banfield” ended earlier in January 2026 after the network announced plans to move her to its digital true crime division.

On Jan. 19, 2026, NewsNation launched “Katie Pavlich Tonight” at 10 p.m. and “Jesse Weber Live” at 11 p.m.