NBC Sports will produce its 21st Super Bowl broadcast on Sunday, Feb. 8, with extensive on-site resources for Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots. The game will air at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, Telemundo and Universo, preceded by pregame programming beginning at noon ET.

NBC Sports will utilize more than 700 personnel, 145 cameras, 130 microphones, 75 miles of cable and 22 mobile units to cover the event from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. The equipment includes two SkyCams, one of which is a “High Sky” version.

Super Bowl LX coincides with the Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games, resulting in what NBCUniversal has described as the largest single day of sports coverage in its history. Programming on Feb. 8 will include approximately 16.5 hours of combined Super Bowl and Winter Olympics content across NBC and Peacock.

NBCUniversal plans to deliver more than 90 hours of Super Bowl-related content throughout the week, spanning multiple platforms.

By the numbers

1st – Super Bowl play-by-play assignment for Mike Tirico

2 – SkyCams used by NBC Sports to cover the game (including “High Sky”)

2nd – Seahawks-Patriots Super Bowl matchup presented by NBC Sports (Super Bowl XLIX)

3 – Super Bowl games as a referee for NBC Sports rules analyst Terry McAulay

6th – Super Bowl as game analyst for Cris Collinsworth (fifth featuring the New England Patriots)

9 – Locations of NBC Sports’ hosts, analysts, and commentators around the Bay Area and Levi’s Stadium on Super Bowl Sunday

11 – Combined Super Bowl victories among NBC Sports Super Bowl LX Pregame Show teammates Tony Dungy (XIII as a player with the Steelers, XLI as head coach of the Colts), Rodney Harrison (XXXVIII and XXXIX with the Patriots), Jason Garrett (XXVII, XXVIII, and XXX as a player with the Cowboys), Devin McCourty (XLIX, LI, and LIII with the Patriots), and guest analyst and former Los Angels Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (LVI)

16.5 – Hours of combined Super Bowl LX and Winter Olympics coverage on NBC and Peacock on Sunday, Feb. 8

21 – Hosts, analysts, and commentators around the Bay Area and Levi’s Stadium for Super Bowl Sunday

22 – Mobile units on-site at Levi’s Stadium

23 – Years between assignments as Super Bowl sideline reporter for Melissa Stark

75 – Miles of camera and microphone cable

130 – Microphones (please put this language back in…I’ve confirmed the 130)

145 – Cameras used for Super Bowl (81, including fixed cameras on pylons, etc.) and pre-game (64) coverage

700 + – NBC Sports employees on site in the Bay Area

396,000 – Feet of camera and microphone cable

$10+ million – Record cost of a 30-second advertisement during Super Bowl LX

Mike Tirico will serve as Super Bowl play-by-play announcer for the first time, joined by analyst Cris Collinsworth, who will call his sixth Super Bowl. Sideline reporter Melissa Stark returns to the role 23 years after her last Super Bowl assignment.

NBC Sports will feature 21 hosts, analysts and commentators positioned at nine locations throughout the Bay Area and inside the stadium. The Super Bowl LX Pregame Show will include appearances by former players and coaches with a combined 11 Super Bowl wins, including Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Jason Garrett, Devin McCourty, and guest analyst Aaron Donald.

Advertising for Super Bowl LX has reached a new high, with the reported cost of a 30-second commercial spot exceeding $10 million.