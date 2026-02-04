Virgin TV grows FAST channel selection with Rakuten TV additions

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Virgin Media O2 has added three new Rakuten TV FAST channels to its platform, expanding its free streaming content lineup.

The new channels — Rakuten TV Drama, Rakuten TV Comedy and Rakuten TV Sci-Fi — launched Feb. 3, 2026, and are available to Virgin TV customers at no additional cost. The channels are accessible through Virgin TV 360 and Stream set-top boxes and appear in the on-screen TV guide and voice search.

The update brings the total number of FAST channels on Virgin Media’s service to 40. Existing channels include British Screen Classics, Inside Crime and U&Transport.

Each new Rakuten channel offers round-the-clock access to themed entertainment:

Rakuten TV Drama (Channel 462) features films such as “The Big Short,” “Gosford Park” and “JFK.”

Rakuten TV Comedy (Channel 463) includes titles like “Big Momma’s House,” “The Internship” and “Bedazzled.”

Rakuten TV Sci-Fi (Channel 464) offers science fiction content including “The Fountain” and “Predestination.”

In addition to the linear channels, customers can stream hundreds of TV episodes and movies on demand via the Rakuten TV app, available through the Virgin TV app store.

Rakuten TV operates as a free streaming platform across Europe, offering ad-supported content alongside rental and purchase options for recent film releases.

David Bouchier, chief TV and entertainment officer at Virgin Media O2, said the new channels reflect the company’s commitment to offering value and variety.

“We know that amazing content and value are a priority for our customers, and the launch of these exciting new streaming channels provides exactly that—unmissable entertainment, including great Hollywood blockbusters, at no extra cost,” Bouchier said in a statement.

Advertisement

Sidharth Jayant, chief product officer at Rakuten TV, said the rollout supports the company’s broader distribution goals in the U.K.

“The launch of three additional FAST channels on Virgin Media TV marks the next phase of our ongoing partnership, giving viewers across the U.K. access to a broader range of streaming channels,” Jayant said.

The new channels are part of Virgin Media O2’s expanding FAST lineup, which the company says complements traditional linear TV. Additional channel launches are planned.