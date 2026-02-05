Sony supports Super Bowl LX production across broadcast, in-venue

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Sony technology will be used across sideline communications, broadcast production and officiating systems for Super Bowl LX, including the first Super Bowl deployment of the NFL’s virtual measurement system and leaguewide coach’s headsets.

The game will be the first Super Bowl to use Sony’s NFL coach’s headsets. The headsets were introduced leaguewide at the start of the 2025 season and are used by coaches and staff across all 32 teams for sideline communication. Sony said the headsets are designed for use in high-noise environments and varying weather conditions.

Sony imaging systems will again be used throughout the broadcast and in-venue production.

More than 175 Sony cameras are scheduled to be deployed on and around the field, including HDC-series system cameras for broadcast and high-frame-rate capture, as well as Alpha mirrorless cameras and E-mount lenses for still photography and specialty shooting.

Sony’s Hawk-Eye technology will also be used in a Super Bowl for the first time. The NFL virtual measurement system provides line-to-gain measurements once the ball is spotted. Hawk-Eye video and replay systems will support officiating and video review on eligible plays.

“Technology plays a central role in how the NFL continues to evolve the game,” Aaron Amendolia, deputy CIO of the NFL, said. “Sony’s integrated systems, whether officiating data or sideline communication, help us deliver a faster, clearer and more consistent experience on our biggest stage.”

NBC Sports is producing the Super Bowl LX broadcast with its production partner NEP Group and will deploy Sony cameras across its production footprint, including primary game coverage, specialty cameras, Skycam systems and on-field features.

Ken Goss, NBC Sports executive vice president of studio and remote operations, said Sony equipment is used throughout the production workflow.

Advertisement

Sony imaging systems will also support in-venue production at Levi’s Stadium and sideline photography operations, including The Associated Press and the NFL’s internal photography teams.

In addition to virtual measurement, Sony said the game will feature a fully integrated optical player and ball tracking environment powered by Hawk-Eye Innovations. The Hawk-Eye SkeleTRACK system tracks 29 points on each player and provides 3D ball tracking. The system is used in combination with RFID wearables from Zebra Technologies to support player and ball position analysis.

Sony’s Super Bowl involvement by the numbers

For NBC Sports:

37 Sony HDC-Series System Cameras:

35x Sony HDC-5500

2x Sony HDC-4300

18 Sony HDC-Series POV Cameras:

6x Sony HDC-P50A (4x 4K)

11x Sony HDC-P50

1x Sony HDC-P31

5 Cinema Cameras:

3x Sony PXW-FX9

2x Sony PMW-F55

2 Sony PTZ Cameras:

1x Sony ILME-FR7

1x Sony BRC-AM7

3 Aerial/ Specialty Cameras

2x Sony ILX-LR1

1x Sony HDC-P50

Funicular Goats halftime show production:

11 Sony VENICE 2 Digital Cinema Cameras

3 Sony BURANO Digital Cinema Cameras

1 Sony FR7 Cinema Line PTZ Camera

In‑venue imaging at Levi’s Stadium: