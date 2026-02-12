Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Nexstar Media Group’s KXAN in Austin, Texas, is encouraging viewers to “tap that app” in a new promo that also used a little help from AI.

“This one started as a joke a year ago at an off-site retreat,” noted Erik Candiani, the station’s director of marketing, on LinkedIn.

Candiani wrote the lyrics from scratch and ran it through the AI tool Suno to create a full-length version.

“However, living in such a music town, we didn’t want to push AI music,” noted Candiani. The station worked with 512 Studios and local artists Vance and Spice to rerecord the song — using the AI’s result as a scratch track.

The station also used AI to help with “some impressively executed compositing.”

Candiani stressed that AI is a “tool” — in this case it did some of the legwork but ultimately the core creatives were still handled by humans.