The final countdown: Why C-band auctions are accelerating the IP shift in U.S. broadcasting

For U.S. broadcasters, the countdown to the Upper C-band auction is well underway. As the FCC prepares to auction up to 180 MHz of Upper C-band spectrum in less than 18 months, it is increasingly clear that satellite operators will continue to lose capacity that has traditionally supported video distribution.

Under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the FCC is now required to auction at least 100 MHz of additional Upper C-band spectrum, on top of the capacity already allocated in 2021. This statutory requirement further reduces the satellite bandwidth available for video distribution and is accelerating decisions across the broadcast and satellite ecosystems.

Across the industry, there is growing acceptance that C-band capacity for video will continue to decline, and that acceptance is showing up in earlier decision-making. Many broadcasters now plan on the assumption that much of the remaining Upper C-band will eventually be repurposed.

How the shift away from C-band is unfolding

This change is already visible in real-world distribution decisions. Broadcasters, including Tennis Channel, TelevisaUnivision, MSG Networks, MASN, Scripps, among others, have transitioned primary linear feeds to managed IP distribution in anticipation of spectrum supply issues and to save on satellite costs. In each case, IP is being used as the primary transport for live, revenue-generating services.

High-value channel services account for a significant share of overall media advertising revenue, and any disruption has immediate consequences. Their expectations of the transition from satellite to IP are centered around minimizing disruption, and focus on those alternatives to satellite distribution that offer SLA guarantees of equal or better performance, quality, and reliability; equal or better coverage of existing and future receive sites; equal or better cost; ease of transition and project management assistance; full redundancy and automated failover; and an equal or better fully managed service with 24×7 call center support.

Timing, funding and operational realities are shaping decisions

Once the auction concludes in mid-2027, regardless of how much spectrum is auctioned, the industry should expect significant migration activity in 2027, extending into 2028 and 2029. As with earlier C-band auctions, the FCC is expected to oversee a reimbursement process funded by the wireless industry, intended to offset the cost of equipment and labor associated with moving services out of the band. The FCC must offer even-handed financial help to current satellite customers for alternatives like managed IP distribution solutions, rather than forcing customers to only accept a lower-performance satellite solution like Ku band.

Replacing satellite requires IP built for live video distribution

Currently available managed IP distribution solutions not only offer better performance and support than C-band satellite today, they save customers 40-60% in costs and offer an infrastructure that supports additional revenue from advanced advertising, regionalization and localization, and global reach.

Ku-band’s sensitivity to weather means dependable delivery often depends on a complementary IP path that can carry high value content when conditions degrade. Ku-band solutions are a giant step back from C-band both in terms of technological obsolescence, as well as reliability and performance.

Migrating hundreds of channels within a defined window places real strain on operations, particularly when each endpoint requires configuration, security, and ongoing management. For smaller MVPDs, workflows can quickly become unmanageable without aggregation and automation. Once migrations are complete and operations stabilize, the longer-term effects of IP distribution will become clearer. Workflows that were difficult to support in a satellite-bound environment will become more achievable. Channel versioning, regionalized feeds, and market-specific advertising are easier to deploy when delivery is no longer tied to fixed transponder allocations.

For broadcasters weighing their next move, the writing is on the wall. As spectrum shrinks and timelines tighten, planning for hybrid and IP-first distribution models is essential for continuity, growth, and future monetization.