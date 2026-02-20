Comcast: Peacock Super Bowl stream averaged 17 seconds of latency on Xfinity

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Comcast’s Xfinity has announced that its internal testing tools have shown that its 4K technology was able to deliver streaming coverage of Super Bowl LX faster than other vMVPDs.

The company’s internal metrics showed that its RealTime4K technology gave it lower latency times of the game via the Peacock RealTime 4K channel, allowing customers with Xfinity internet connections to see the game unfold before many other viewers during the Feb. 8, 2026, game.

On average, the channel delivered action 17 seconds behind the events at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

YouTube TV averaged 26 seconds on its low-latency offering, compared to 39 seconds on its standard-latency option. Hulu, Sling and DirecTV came in at between 48 and 66 seconds, according to Comcast.

“Delivering the fastest path from stadium to screen is the ultimate benchmark for live sports,” said Michael Pilquist, vice president, video architecture, Comcast, in a statement. Comcast is the parent of both the Xfinity brand, which offers a variety of high-speed internet options, and the Peacock streamer.

Comcast credits the results to its “continued investment in its best-in-class network.”

Capacity improvements also meant Comcast was able to boost its bitrate to deliver higher-quality video at fast speeds. The game was delivered at double the traditional bitrate of typical 4K feeds and five times that of HD, according to Comcast.