Signiant forms customer advisory board to guide product strategy

Signiant has announced the formation of a Customer Advisory Board to collaborate with select customers on product strategy and media supply chain workflows. The board is intended to provide a forum for customers to share insights on challenges related to growing content volumes and workflows spanning on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments.

The advisory board aims to facilitate a two-way exchange of information. Customers will gain early access to Signiant’s strategic plans and opportunities to explore new methods for accelerating content access and decision-making. At the same time, Signiant will receive direct feedback from technical and operations teams to inform product innovation and roadmap decisions.

Sebastian Vos, CEO of Signiant, said the board will allow the company to learn from customers who use its platform extensively and provide those customers with confidence that their feedback influences Signiant’s evolution as a strategic partner.

Signiant plans to use the advisory board to strengthen its platform’s role in media supply chains by aligning with customer needs for content visibility, secure access, and operational action across production and distribution pipelines.