Lachlan Murdoch predicts 5 million signups for sports streamer in 5 years

Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch says the joint venture between his company, Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery is aiming to get 5 million customers to sign up during its first five years.

Murdoch made the remarks at the 2024 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco on March 4, 2024.

He continued by noting that Fox Corp. anticipates the offering to be incremental to the company’s existing pay TV offerings. He called the offering a “pro-consumer” package.

The joint venture, which has been dubbed “Spulu” by some industry watchers but has not unveiled its final name or pricing structure, is already facing legal and regulatory pressures. FuboTV filed a lawsuit against the venture and the U.S. Justice Department has already said it plans to review the proposed venture. A review by the DOJ isn’t uncommon when large media outlets merge or partner on new businesses.

Disney’s existing ESPN+ streamer already has around 26 million subscribers and plans call for it to be included as part of the new offering, which will also give users access to the linear feeds of ESPN, ABC, Fox, Disney and WBD-owned cable networks.