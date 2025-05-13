Netflix leads global subscriber growth in Q1 2025, Kantar reports

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Netflix captured the largest share of new paying subscribers globally in the first quarter of 2025, according to new research from Kantar.

The report highlights Netflix’s strong content lineup, including popular titles such as “Squid Game,” the final season of “Cobra Kai,” and its debut live sports programming with WWE, as key factors in its performance.

The company secured 12 percent of global new paid subscriptions, ahead of Prime Video, Paramount+, Apple TV+ and Disney+.

Nearly half of new Netflix subscribers cited content as the main reason for signing up, with the platform also demonstrating reduced churn and strong satisfaction levels. Netflix reported a Net Promoter Score of 42 and is now present in two-thirds of video-on-demand households.

Kantar’s Insight Director Andrew Skerratt attributed Netflix’s growth to international content diversification, investment in personalized storytelling, and early adoption of ad-supported options. The company has also expanded into gaming and live events.

DAZN recorded 11 percent quarter-on-quarter subscriber growth globally, its strongest quarterly result to date.

The sports-focused platform is expanding its reach beyond live broadcasting, with initiatives like DAZN Scores targeting younger demographics. Under-34 viewers now account for half of DAZN’s customer base. While users expressed high satisfaction with content breadth, areas of dissatisfaction included commentary quality, interactivity, and ad performance.

The report also notes increased adoption of bundled streaming services, which now account for 26 percent of all subscriptions, up from 22 percent a year ago. Households using bundles reported a 41 percent satisfaction rate. Major platforms, including Netflix and Disney+, are integrating streaming with additional services such as loyalty programs and shopping incentives.

In France, Disney+ achieved a 47 percent share of new subscribers following its separation from Canal+. Prime Video avoided its typical seasonal decline with 1 percent subscriber growth, driven by results in Australia and Germany. Apple TV+ reported strong gains in Germany and Spain, while ad-supported paid streaming subscriptions rose 7 percent compared to the previous quarter.

Kantar data also show that 48 percent of video-on-demand households now accept advertising in exchange for lower subscription costs. Among new ad-tier users, 28 percent said value for money was the primary reason for choosing that option.